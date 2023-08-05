Campbell stars on debut as SuperSport down Richards Bay

By Katlego Modiba

Shandre Campbell played a pivotal role in SuperSport United’s 2-0 win over Richards Bay during a DStv Premiership encounter at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.



The 18-year-old who was making his debut for United was a constant menace to the Natal Rich Boys’ defence as Tshwane-based side scored two second half goals to secure their first win of the season.

The man of the match set up Terrence Dzvukamanja for the opening goal of the match and had a role in the second as well.

Etiosa Ighodaro who is on-loan from Mamelodi Sundowns got on the scoresheet to secure the result for Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

The first half was a dull affair with few chances on both ends. Campbell made his debut for United after being pormoted from the Diski Challenge team. Another academy graduate Ime Okon partnered the more experienced Thulani Hlatshwayo in central defence.

Gavin Hunt was forced into an early change, bringing on new signing Ighodaro after Bradley Grobler landed awkwardly and seemed to twist his knee seven minutes before the break.

Campbell showed glimpse on brilliance early on. He was United’s most dangerous player on the pitch. He delivered a wonderful cross into the box but Gamphani Lungu ballooned his effort over the bar 14 minutes into the game.

Campbell also had a great chance to open the scoring but he scaffed his shot wide when faced with only the keeper to beat after a lobbed ball over the Richards Bay defence put him through on goal in the 20th minute.

Ighodaro nearly made an immediate impact shortly after his introduction. He got on the end of a cross from the right by Lungu but headed over.



Dzvukamanja side-footed home 11 minutes into the second half to give United the lead after a low cross from Campbell.

Matsatsantsa doubled their lead in the 72nd minute after the visiting side failed to clear their lines from a Campbell corner kick. Ighodaro found himself unmarked and had time to control the ball to grab his first in United colours and bag all three points for Hunt’s charges.



In another league game played on Saturday, Golden Arrows and Swallows played to a 1-1 draw at Mpumalanga Stadium.



Siyanda Mthanti opened the scoring for Abafana Bes’thende before Tshegofatsa Mabasa grabbed the equaliser for the Dube Birds.