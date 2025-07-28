Ndamane set for Galaxy exit amid Sundowns and Pirates interest

The 21-year-old enjoyed an outstanding campaign, making 25 appearances in the Betway Premiership.

Khulumani Ndamane of TS Galaxy during a Betway Premiership game against Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg on 29 December 2024 © Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Rising star Khulumani Ndamane could be on his way out of TS Galaxy, if information reaching Phakaaathi is anything to go by.

The centre-back has not only attracted the interest of Mamelodi Sundowns, but it is also believed that Orlando Pirates have the player on their radar.

ALSO READ: WATCH – Pirates poke fun at Chiefs over MTN8 failure

The 21-year-old enjoyed an outstanding campaign, making 25 appearances in the Betway Premiership for the Rockets. Sundowns view him as a long-term investment to bolster their defensive options.

It is an open secret that the Brazilians are in the market for a left-footed centre-back following the departure of Lucas Suárez, who was on loan from Club Atlético Talleres in Argentina.

After a promising start to life at Chloorkop, Suárez struggled for form, and the club has opted not to make his move to South Africa permanent. Ndamane is now being considered as one of their top alternatives.

According to a source close to both clubs, Sundowns are currently in negotiations with Galaxy over the highly-rated defender.

ALSO READ: Ndah declares he’s ready for Pirates’ return after injury layoff

Although the Buccaneers have also shown interest, Sundowns are believed to be close to reaching an agreement with the Mpumalanga club ahead of the new season.