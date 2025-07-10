Ndlondlo leaves emotional message to Orlando Pirates

“Thank you all who have supported me throughout and for my mates – I love you and you know the story," wrote Ndlondlo.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo has left an emotional goodbye message to Orlando Pirates, Dr Irvin Khoza, and his teammates after his exit from the club.

Pirates on Wednesday confirmed the departure of 30-year-old midfielder, who joined the Buccaneers from Marumo Gallants in 2022.



“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm the departure of midfielder Phillip Ndlondlo. The 28-year-old is now free to sign with a club of his choice. Ndlondlo, who joined the Buccaneers in 2022, made several notable contributions during his time in the famous black and white,” read a statement from Pirates.

During his three-year stay at Pirates, Ndlondlo appeared 65 times for the club, scoring three goals and making three assists.

‘You’ll forever be a part of me’

Following his exit, Ndlondlo took to Instagram to address the Khoza and Chiefs, saying: “From the bottom of my heart I’d like to take this opportunity and thank the Chairman amongst the chairman and the whole Orlando Pirates family for giving me the opportunity of fulfilling the dream I had as a young kid of playing for the biggest team in the country (sic).



“And it’s not anyone that gets that opportunity and live that dream but I was one of the fortunate kids so I’m so grateful for all the platform that was offered to be to me able to achieve all the things I have accomplished and created the best memories with the best and special group that turned into brothers.



“From the staff, the mothers in the kitchen that prepare food for us, the groundsmen of Rand and Orlando [Stadiums] to the ever faithful centre-line [supporters] and the people behind the team, you’ll forever be a part of me.



“Thank you all that have supported me throughout and for my mates – I love you and you know the story it was nice – I wish you nothing but the best, you know the story that; Once and Always.”