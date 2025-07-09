Durban City confirm Gavin Hunt's appointment.

'Hunt brings a wealth of experience, having won multiple league titles and domestic trophies,' the club said.

City, formerly known as Maritzburg United, secured automatic promotion to the Premiership after being crowned champions of the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season.

The club is now looking to establish itself among the elite in top flight football, and the appointment of a seasoned campaigner like Hunt is seen as a major statement of intent.

Hunt, a four-time Premiership winner, was unattached following his abrupt dismissal by SuperSport United midway through the 2024/25 season. In an official statement, City expressed their delight at landing one of South Africa’s most decorated coaches.

“With a distinguished career spanning more than two decades at the top level of South African football, Hunt brings a wealth of experience, having won multiple league titles and domestic trophies,” the club said.

“His strong leadership style and results-driven approach aligns perfectly with Durban City’s ambitions as we prepare for the upcoming 2025/26 Betway Premiership season.”

The 60-year-old returns to top-flight management with a fresh challenge of overseeing the project in KwaZulu-Natal. Club Chairman Farook Kadodia also voiced his confidence with the new appointment of the former Kaizer Chiefs, Bidvest Wits and Moroka Swallows manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gavin to Durban City. His record speaks for itself and we believe he is the right person to lead our team into this exciting new era,” he said.

“His professionalism, football knowledge and winning mentality are exactly what the club needs as we strive to compete at the highest level.”