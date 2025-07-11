Chislett – ‘I’ve always looked up Chiefs’ results’

'Creativity and goal-scoring, those are two things that really get me going as a player,' said the Chiefs midfielder.

Ethan Chislett says he followed Kaizer Chiefs since he was a kid. Picture – Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs’ new midfielder Ethan Chislett says he has followed Amakhosi since he was a youngster.

The 26 year-old has joined Chiefs as a free agent after being leaving English side Port Vale at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Chiefs’ Chislett’s SA roots

Born in Durban, and the son of former Maritzburg United forward Donovan Chislett, Ethan’s family moved to England when he was just six years old.

“An affiliation with the South African game has always been there, I guess through my dad. It has always been something I looked up to,” Chislett told Chiefs media.

“I always looked at Chiefs’ results since I was young… It has always been Chiefs.”

Chislett, who is currently with Chiefs in their pre-season camp in the Netherlands, also believes Amakhosi can break Mamelodi Sundowns’ hold on the Betway Premiership crown.

“I know that Sundowns in recent years have done really, really well in the league, but if there’s any team that can knock them off their pedestal, I think it’s Chiefs,” he added.

Chislett made an appearance for Chiefs for the second half of their friendly against Vitesse Arnhem last week. And he is expected to get more opportunities as Amakhosi take on FC Utrecht on Friday and NEC Nijmegen the following day.

The midfielder adds that he is a versatile midfielder but that it is creating and scoring goals that he likes the most.

‘My position is number 10’

“I’ve played everywhere in the midfield – 6, 8, 10. I’ve played left-wing and right-wing and I have played as a striker a few times, more like a false No 9. I enjoy all the positions but my position is number 10,” he said.

“Creativity and goal-scoring, those are two things that really get me going as a player.”