Ngezana gets chance to stake claim for Bafana defensive role

'If Ngezana can give us the same level he has in Romania, we could be settled again (at centre back) for the future,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana was close to being named in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, after calling up the Romania-based defender for the first time on Monday for friendlies against Andorra and Algeria later this month.

Bafana will play Andorra on March 21 and Algeria on March 26, with both games to be played as part of the Fifa International Series at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

Broos also said that the 26 year-old Ngezana is a younger option who could cement his place as a long-term replacement for 32 year-old Siyanda Xulu.

The former Amakhosi man has had an excellent season in Romania with Steaua Bucharest.

“Ngezana was a point of discussion for AFCON, whether to take him with us or not,” said Broos on Monday, as he named a 23-man squad for the two games.

“He was playing very well in Romania, but he had never been with us so in the end we didn’t make the change. Now he has again been playing very well in Romania … Siyanda (Xulu) has a certain age and we have to look also to the future. If Ngezana can give us the same level he has in Romania, we could be settled again (at centre back) for the future.”

‘It is up to him’

The main surprise in the Bafana squad named yesterday was Cape Town City’s Khanyisa Mayo, who was not in Hugo Broos’ provisional squad and who the Bafana coach has previously said has not shown enough improvement to play for his country.

“We are a bit in trouble with strikers at the moment. I got criticism that Mayo was not at the AFCON and I said what I said and I will repeat it, I expected more progress from Mayo,” said Broos.

(But) I think now with all the strikers we have injured – (Evidence) Makgopa, (Lebo) Mothiba and (Lyle) Foster, he will get his chance. It is up to him … to show me he has the level for Bafana.”

Bafana Squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Bruce Bvuma, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Thapelo Morena, Terrence Mashego, Aubrey Modiba, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Grant Kekana, Thapelo Xoki, Siyabonga Ngenzana

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Goodman Mosele, Grant Margeman

Strikers: Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Mihlali Mayambela

Mondli Mbanjwa, Khanyiso Mayo, Elias Mokwana, Iqraam Rayners