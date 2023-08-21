Ntseki admits to unimpressive start for Chiefs

'The loss is very disappointing… We were second in everything,' said Ntseki.

Kaizer Chiefs fans once again found themselves in an unfortunate spotlight as they struggled to accept their team’s 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership on Sunday afternoon.

After the match at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, a regrettable incident unfolded when supporters threw objects at coach Molefi Ntseki.

Chiefs had suffered a single-goal loss, attributed as an own goal to their goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen.

The goal itself was a twist of fate as the ball rebounded off the post, struck Petersen’s head, and found its way into the net.

However, it seemed like Chiefs were having an off day overall. Luck wasn’t on their side, and Ntseki, who faced the fans’ wrath and needed police protection from the projectiles, admitted the simple truth – it just wasn’t their day.

“The loss is very disappointing… We were second in everything. When in attack, we didn’t have numbers aggressively in the box,” said Ntseki after the game.

“And after losing possession we were not aggressive in counter pressing. So maybe on the physical side of it, we were not very sharp.

“But we can always improve on that because we have another full week for the players to recover.

“If you look at the intensity of the game, they were sharper than us and that is why we were second to everything.

“We applied ourselves in terms of structure. We just made a mistake that led to the goal. But it is something we can work on.”

Chiefs blowing hot and cold

Chiefs’ DStv Premiership journey has been rocky so far, marked by two losses and a draw in their first three matches.

“It has been an up and down kind of start. It has been both hot and cold,” said Ntseki when asked about the start to his first season as head coach.

Chiefs did also win their MTN8 quarterfinal against Cape Town City.

“When you go to the last game before this one (the City game), we were very much spot on in terms of our plan and execution.

“I think that today if you look at how we started, we were shaky because we were not on the ball as much as we would like to be.

“But after 15 minutes, you could see us playing a possession game, making more combinations and it was just unfortunate that the few chances we got, mainly in the first half, we could not bury them.”