Ntseki pelted with bottles and missiles as Chiefs suffer another loss

Things just could not go their way with Galaxy matching them in every aspect of the game, and bossing them in most moments.

Given Msimango of Kaizer Chiefs and Lehlohonolo Mojela of TS Galaxy FC during the DStv Premiership at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. (Photo: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has to be escorted out of the Mbombela Stadium with supporters expressing their dissatisfaction after a 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy on Sunday afternoon.

Amakhosi struggled to get into rhythm in the game, falling to their first loss of the season. And the supporters unfortunately threw missiles into the pitch at the end.

In the DStv Premiership exciting clash, Chiefs could have scored first when Ranga Chivaviro found himself in a prime position in the 10th minute, connecting seamlessly with a Reeve Frosler cross.

However, despite the opportunity, he couldn’t quite find the target with his header. Both teams showcased some promising moments in the opening stages, with Galaxy particularly bold in their approach. Their early exchanges held a sense of adventure that set the tone for the match.

In a twist of fate, Chiefs had to make an unexpected substitution in the 25th minute due to Chivaviro sustaining a muscle injury. Christian Saile stepped in to fill his shoes.

As the first half progressed, it was Congolese striker Saile who came closest to securing a goal for Chiefs in the 40th minute.

Unfortunately, his shot narrowly missed the mark, leaving the scoreline unchanged.

Galaxy, on the other hand, were met with disappointment in the 45th minute when their penalty appeal was turned down.

Galaxy denied clear penalty

Sifiso Hlanti’s apparent handball inside his own box didn’t convince the officials, resulting in a denial of their appeal.

A mere four minutes into the second half, the game’s dynamics shifted dramatically as Galaxy took the lead.

Higor Vidal’s shot ricocheted off the post and unintentionally met Chiefs’ goalkeeper Brandon Petersen’s head, resulting in the ball finding the back of the net.

Unfortunately for Petersen, this season hasn’t been kind. While showcasing commendable saves, he has also found himself marred by untimely errors that have proven costly.

In a bid to level the score, Saile attempted a shot from an awkward angle in the 62nd minute, forcing the Rockets’ goalkeeper into action.

His effort led to a save and a corner for Chiefs, highlighting their determination to stage a comeback.

Chiefs penalty appeal denied

As the match continued, Chiefs found themselves in the midst of another contentious moment when they appealed for a penalty in the 77th minute.

A Galaxy player’s arm came into contact with the ball, prompting the appeal. However, TV replays showed that the incident appeared more of a ball-to-arm situation rather than a deliberate handling. The referee’s decision to deny the penalty seemed to be in line with the rules.

And Galaxy could have added two or three more goals as they had Chiefs pinned back in the latter stages of the match.