Riveiro knows expectations are high as Pirates begin MTN8 defence

As Orlando Pirates prepare to host Sekhukhune United in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 on Saturday at Orlando Stadium, Buccaneers coach Jose Riveiro knows there is plenty of excitement around his team this season.

Pirates are coming up against a Sekhukhune side they met at the end of last season, beating them 2-1 to lift the Nedbank Cup. That completed a cup double for the Buccaneers, as they also won the 2022 MTN8.

Riveiro knows that Babina Noko are not an easy side to play, especially in a knockout game. But, the Buccaneers coach wants to see his side put up a good performance that will see them go through to the next round.

“The expectations are high as always when we play, we want to play a good game, to put up a good performance. We understand the difficulty of the match because it’s a knockout game. It makes a difference in the behaviour of the team. It’s either you go forward or you go home,” said the Spaniard.

“Then there is the difficulty of the opponents as well, they are an organised team, patient in their approach and they can change ways of play during the game. It’s very uncomfortable to play against them, we know it, it’s not going to be an exception on Saturday, but we are prepared.”

Earlier this week, Riveiro was happy with the improvement of attendance at their home game, when his charges hosted Royal AM and went on to win 4-2 in a DStv Premiership tie.

The Bucs mentor believes playing their tie against Sekhukhune at Orlando Stadium is good for the club. And he wants to see more fans packing the stadium, especially in this game.

“When we say that playing at home is an advantage it is because of that (fans packing the stadium). Because you get the support from your fans and I hope they understand how important (their support) is going to be in this game,” he added.

“It is a knockout game. Hopefully they will come in numbers in Orlando to support us all the way because it can be an extra advantage for us.”

Both Pirates and Sekhukhune head into this game having registered victories in their most recent league games. The Buccaneers beat Thwihli Thwahla, while Babina Noko beat Cape Town Spurs 2-0.