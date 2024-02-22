Nyatama appreciates Komphela’s message as he aims to change Swallows’ fortunes

'I think moving forward it will make it easy for us as the technical team to help Swallows,' said Nyatama.

Moroka Swallows FC interim-coach Musa Nyatama says he appreciates the message from former coach Steve Komphela, who asked the players to respect the new technical team after he left the club.

ALSO READ: Matlou facing uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs

Nyatama was working hand in hand with Komphela for the last seven months, but the troubles at the club saw the latter leaving his post as the head coach of the Birds.

While he appreciates Komphela’s message, Nyatama says he just wants to focus on doing good for the club and not dwell on what transpired in the last three months.

Swallows’ players went on strike over unpaid salaries and the side subsequently failed to turn up for DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows at the end of the year. This resulted in 3-0 wins being awarded to Sundowns and Arrows, while Swallows were hit with a large fine.

The club then sacked a host of players after an internal disciplinary hearing and Komphela followed soon after.

“I have to thank coach Steve and appreciate his words that the players should respect the technical team that is there. But, respect is something that we get and appreciate from the players,” said Nyatama.

“I think moving forward it will make it easy for us as the technical team to help Swallows since you said we are swimming in problems. But that is not something that we want to dwell on, we want to help them go forward and get positive results.”

Edged out

Nyatama, who is on his second stint as an interim-coach of Swallows, started the year with a loss after they were edged out 1-0 by Polokwane City in the DStv Premiership last weekend.

The team is now preparing to take on Platinum City Rovers in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup at Isak Steyl Stadium on Saturday, and the Birds mentor wants to see his side winning the match and building confidence within his players.

“It won’t be an easy game. We all know that playing teams in the lower division is always difficult because they always want to prove a point. But I think the guys are ready and we are coming from a loss, so we want to build our confidence,” he added.

ALSO READ: Ramovic reveals f**k-laden phone call from Rulani Mokwena

“It is a very difficult task for us with the new players coming in. But they are gelling and they are trying their best to get into the philosophy of how Swallows plays. It will take time but as a team we are ready to take on Platinum City Rovers.”