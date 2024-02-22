Matlou facing uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs

Matlou has only made 10 appearances in all competitions for Chiefs this season.

Kaizer Chiefs will not renew the contract of midfielder George Matlou when it expires in June, a club insider has revealed to Phakaaathi.



Matlou has struggled to cement his place in the Amakhosi line-up since joining the club from Moroka Swallows in July 2022.

This season, the 25-year-old has only made 10 appearances in all competitions for Chiefs.

And according to a source, Chiefs tried to send Matlou out on contract during the January transfer window in order for him to get game time but no club was keen to sign him.

“The boy has a lot of potential hence Chiefs signed him from Swallows, but let’s be honest, he has not really looked comfortable playing for the club. He’s really struggling to adapt to playing for a big team like Chiefs,” the source told Phakaaathi.

“He is not even making the match day squad these days and that shows that he is not in the coach’s plans hence the club has decided to let him go at the end of the season. He’s only 25, so he has time to rediscover the form that saw him being signed by Chiefs, but he’ll do that somewhere else not at Chiefs next season,” added the source.



Matlou, a product of the Bidvest Wits development team, started his professional career at AD Sanjoanense in Portugal in 2020.

He returned home to South Africa a year later to join Swallows and moved to Chiefs in July 2022.