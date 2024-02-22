Ramovic reveals f**k-laden phone call from Rulani Mokwena

'He said ... Do you know who my parents are? Be careful how you talk, because you are in my fucking country.''

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic has claimed Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena called him and said ‘who the fuck are you to come to my fucking country and talk to me like this,’ as the war-of-words continues between the two top flight mentors.

Ramovic was talking at a PSL press conference on Thursday ahead of his side’s Nedbank Cup last 32 clash with Golden Arrows on Friday.

But the conversation was dominated by Ramovic’s extraordinary response to a question about comments from Mokwena, who admitted he had called the Galaxy coach in December to raise his “displeasure”.

The war-of-words began when Mokoena talked about the seven Bafana players he was missing after TS Galaxy knocked Sundowns out of the Carling Black Label Knockout in the last 16 on October 18.

Ramovic said Mokwena had disrespected Galaxy’s players by talking about his absent stars as a reason for his side’s loss.

The Sundowns head coach said this week he had called Ramovic but “What was said in those conversations is not for the public. If they feel that they have to disclose those conversations, it’s what they feel like but I’m not that type of person. I will not be dragged into those types of situations.”

The Galaxy head coach, however, was clearly furious with Mokwena as he addressed the media on Thursday.

‘Do you know who my parents are?’

He said Mokwena had phoned him while he was on the team bus.

“I got a call from him … I picked up the phone and he started to yell and scream, he told me it would be short and he talked for ten minutes,” said Ramovic.

“He entertained me with a lot of nonsense. He said ‘who the fuck are you to come to my country and talk to me like this? Do you know who my parents are (Mokwena’s father is Julius KK Sono)? Be careful how you talk, because you are in my fucking country.

“I told him ‘I don’t care who your parents are and then he hung up the phone … I was very disappointed, because I think to get treated by a colleague like this, it is very small minded talk.”