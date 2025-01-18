Do Sundowns need Adams or is it just greediness?

The same questions were asked when Mendieta left Steve Barker's team for Sundowns, where he struggled to make the grade.

Is it a case of greediness, or do Mamelodi Sundowns really need Jayden Adams? That’s the question on everyone’s lips at the moment.



The Stellenbosch FC midfielder is on the verge of concluding a high-profile move to the Brazilians.

Already blessed with an abundance of midfield options, it’s perhaps understandable why some fans are wondering if there’s space for Adams in the star-studded Sundowns team. Junior Mendieta’s unsuccessful move from Stellies to Sundowns is still fresh in people’s minds.

The other concern raised is the fact that if he takes time to break into the team, he might lose his place in the Bafana Bafana team. Although I understand why such talk surrounds his imminent move to reigning league champions, I also believe that he comes to Gauteng under different circumstances.

My view is that the versatile midfielder has reached the ceiling at the side from the Cape Winelands and it’s only natural to want more. Comfort has never been good for any footballer looking to develop their game.



Adams has already won the Carling Knockout with Stellenbosch FC and that has perhaps sparked a burning desire to win more.

Let’s be honest, Sundowns gives Adams the best chance of winning more silverware. At 23, he’s at the right age for a big move like this. Financially, it also makes sense for Adams to spread his wings in search of greener pastures. He’s a fully-fledged international that clearly wants to test himself against some of the best players in the country.

If everyone is fit, Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro, Rivaldo Coetzee and to some extent, Aubrey Modiba will in all likelihood start ahead of him. There’s Neo Maema, Bathusi Aubaas and Sphelele Mkhulise who are also fighting for their place in the team.

Will the same fate befall Adams? I guess we’ll never know until he dons the famous yellow jersey. Coming from a place where he was guaranteed game time, Adams will be stepping into a completely different territory.

The trick is for him to accept that there will be an adjustment period. Changing clubs in the middle of the season is never easy. However, the advantage Adams has is that age is on his side and the experience gained playing in the CAF Confederation Cup for Stellenbosch this season will come in handy.

Having shared a changing room with Sundowns players in the Bafana squad that won a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire last year could also work in Adams’ favour.

Bottom line is that the Tshwane giants have enough ammunition even without Adams but having in the team has just added value to an already bloated squad. Only time will tell if this was the right career move.