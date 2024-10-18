OPINION: Broos’ ploy to put pressure on Mngqithi backfires

Something needs to be done to mend the Belgian's relationship with local coaches.

The public spat between Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and PSL coaches makes for great newspaper headlines but it’s not good for the national team. Something needs to be done to mend the Belgian’s relationship with local coaches because he needs them if he’s to enjoy continued success with Bafana.

The latest beef between him and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is another example of why Broos needs to learn how to keep his mouth shut sometimes. He brings the heat upon himself.

The moment he had a go at Mngqithi for his exclusion of Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau in his team, I knew his comments would not go down well within the Sundowns camp. It was ill-advised of him to question why Mokoena and Mudau were not playing at Sundowns.

He probably knew the background story since he had both the players in camp. By lashing out, he doesn’t help the players because they still need to report back to Sundowns, who pay their salaries.

The pair probably told Broos in confidence about the reasons they hadn’t been playing and the 72-year-old didn’t miss an opportunity to fire shots at Mngqithi after the 5-0 win over Congo-Brazzaville. Mokoena had the game of his life and scored a brace as Bafana blew Congo away at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Broos knows how to play to the gallery and he knew what he was doing because Mngqithi is bombarded with questions about the omission of the two internationals from his team every week.

In true Broos fashion, he never misses an opportunity to stoke a fire. He publicly said he doesn’t understand why Mokoena and Mudau are not playing for Sundowns and he doesn’t agree with Mngqithi’s decision to drop them from the team.

As expected, Mngqithi came out guns blazing in his first public appearance since Broos questioned his selection policy and very few can blame the Sundowns coach. Not only did Broos undermine Mngqithi but he also questioned his professional integrity.

Mokoena and Mudau’s quality has never been in doubt but Mngqithi has a responsibility to protect his change room if he feels some players are not pulling in the same direction. It’s unfair to question a coach that is winning. It’s Mngqithi’s job to win football matches and ultimately the buck stops with him so he has to do what’s best for the team.

I agree with Mngqithi that a phone call would have alleviated this entire public spat between the two coaches but I’ve come to realise that every move is calculated by Broos.

This was his way of exerting public pressure on Mngqithi to install the two players back in his line-up because he needs them in top shape for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month. The move has backfired and South Africans can only hope that Mokoena and Mudau don’t bear the brunt of Broos’ latest conduct.