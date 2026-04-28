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OPINION: Celebrating a draw? Chiefs’ new reality

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By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

28 April 2026

01:57 pm

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Until there is a cultural reset, this proud club risks becoming a shadow of its former self.

Celebrating a draw: Amakhosi’s new reality?

Kaizer Chiefs fans during the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on April 26, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images)

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I’m sorry Kaizer Chiefs, but the 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium last Sunday earns no praise from me. A stalemate from a winning position in the Soweto Derby is not something to celebrate, not for a club of this stature. Yet at full-time, Amakhosi looked satisfied.

There was a time when standards at Chiefs were so high that even victories were picked apart if the performances lacked conviction. Now, dropping points from a winning position, is met with smiles and applause. It’s a stark indication of how far the bar has been lowered.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Ouaddou blasts Chiefs for ‘karate’ tactics

Pule Mmodi put them ahead just after the hour-mark, capitalising on a moment of brilliance from Wandile Duba. From there, the script should have been simple, manage the game, show authority or better yet, go for the kill.

Instead, they retreated and allowed Pirates to equalise through Kamogelo Sebelebele with 15 minutes remaining, and from that moment, it was one-way traffic. The Buccaneers pushed relentlessly, while Chiefs appeared content to hold on for a point.

I was at the iconic venue and saw the Chiefs technical team gesturing for the players to slow the game down. Their body language told its own story, a team playing not to win, but simply not to lose. Big teams don’t settle, they impose themselves, especially in fixtures of this magnitude.

The Soweto Derby is not just another match, it’s one of the biggest occasions on the African continent watched by millions. Chiefs, however, approached the closing stages as though avoiding defeat was good enough.

Yes, this was an improvement from the previous meeting, when Pirates ran riot in a 3-0 win. However, the bar at Chiefs should be far higher than simply being more competitive. What was even more surprising was the reaction from the supporters. Celebrating a draw as if it were a victory speaks to a broader shift in mentality around the club.

ALSO READ: Chiefs hold Pirates to a Soweto derby draw to dent their title hopes

Chiefs remain one of the most supported teams in the Betway Premiership, but the hunger, the arrogance and the demand for excellence has somewhat diminished. Until there is a cultural reset, this proud club risks becoming a shadow of its former self, living off history rather than writing a new chapter.

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Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) South African Premier Division (PSL) Soweto derby

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