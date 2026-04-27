Pirates’ Ouaddou blasts Chiefs for ‘karate’ tactics

Orlando Pirates head coach Abseslam Ouaddou accused Kaizer Chiefs of playing ‘karate’ rather than football in their 1-1 Betway Premiership...

Orlando Pirates head coach Abseslam Ouaddou accused Kaizer Chiefs of playing ‘karate’ rather than football in their 1-1 Betway Premiership draw in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘We must protect the players’

The Buccaneers mentor was clearly upset with what he saw as challenges from Chiefs that crossed a line, particularly on Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi.

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Moremi had to leave the field with an injury in the 35th minute, and Ouaddou is not sure when he will return.

“We must protect the players willing to play football,” said Ouaddou.

“I don’t know if I have seen a football game or karate. I don’t want to disrespect other sports, but today was not a football game.

“When I saw ball players like Mofokeng, Appollis and Moremi targeted, not to take the ball but to break the legs of the players, this is something I cannot accept in football.”

Ouaddou also felt that Appollis was not offside for a disallowed goal in the first half, though replays proved inconclusive.

Pirates fell behind in the 63rd minute when Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi netted after a superb break and pass from Wandile Duba.

Kamogelo Sebelebele netted an equaliser in the 75th minute, but Pirates could not find a winner.

The result was a blow to the Buccaneers hopes of lifting the Betway Premiership title. That was, however, tempered slightly by the fact that Mamelodi Sundowns played out a goalless draw with Richards Bay immediately after the derby.

Pirates are a point clear of Sundowns at the top of the table. Masandawana do have a game in hand, which they will play when they travel to take on Polokwane City on Wednesday.

“Let’s wait for the other result,” said Ouaddou before Sundowns game on Sunday.

“If it is a draw the show must go on .. we have to play until the last game, until the last second we are here.”

In a tetchy derby, there was an unsavoury scuffle between the two sides during the pre-match warm up.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef clearly blamed Pirates for the altercation.

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“I am not from South Africa but I know how many people watch this game. And I think what happened before the game we cannot accept, it is sending a bad picture of our football,” said Ben Youssef.

“IF you want to win the league, you have to win it with football, not like this.”