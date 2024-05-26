OPINION: Mvala is his own worst enemy

It’s not like the Mvala is a youngster who is learning on the job. He’s a Bafana Bafana international with loads of experience.

Mothobi Mvala can be his own worst enemy at times.

Don’t get me wrong because on his day, the Mamelodi Sundowns defender is one of the best players in his position. However, his mistake that led to the 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld is unforgivable.



Okay, maybe I’m being too harsh but what was he thinking? Football is a team sport but the loss to The Citizens is down to him. How do you try to dribble from the back when you’re the last man in defence? Jeadin Rhodes rightfully made him pay for the ill-advised gamble in a game that had so much riding on it.

Rhodes robbed Mvala off the ball and went on to score the winner and in the process denied the Brazilians the invincible tag. Such individual mistakes will not help his course to repair the love and hate relationship he has with the Sundowns faithful.

Yes, no one is perfect and mistakes do happen but that schoolboy error should have been avoided. Masandawanas are unforgiving and that mistake will live long in their memories. I don’t advocate for the abuse directed his way on social media because it’s way over the top.

In all honesty, I don’t think Sundowns fans have forgiven him for another high profile mistake during last season’s Caf Champions League semifinal against Wydad Casablanca where he scored an own goal that knocked the Tshwane giants out of the coveted club competition.

As expected, Rulani Mokwena defended the much-maligned 29-year-old but it would be sensible to rest him for Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates. Mvala is a big boy and he will probably recover from this latest episode but he can’t afford to be a repeat offender in games of consequence.