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Pirates looking forward to starting MTN8 title defence against City

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

6 August 2026

12:05 pm

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Sibisi said the Buccaneers are looking forward to winning the competition for the fifth time in a row.

Pirates looking forward to starting MTN8 title defence against City

Nkosinathi Sibisi of Orlando Pirates (left) and Siphamandla Ncanana of Durban City with Lerato Phago, Supersport Presenter during 2026 MTN8 Launch at Supersport Studio in Johannesburg, on Wednesday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

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Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi says the Buccaneers are looking forward to starting their MTN8 title defence against Durban City.

Pirates, who have won the competition for the past four consecutive editions, host the Citizens at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday (kick-off is at 3pm).

Speaking at the MTN8 launch in Randburg on Wednesday night, Sibisi said the Buccaneers are looking forward to winning the competition for the fifth time in a row.

“It’s a competition that we are so used to being at and so used to winning it. We just want to keep that feeling,” said Sibisi.

“The boys have prepared [for the game] as well as possible for the game on Saturday. It’s always nice to be a curtain-raiser and try to set the tone. So, for us, we’re looking forward to playing Durban City. We know it’s going to be a difficult game, but I’m sure if we bring our A-game, we’ll be able to get a positive result,” added Sibisi.

Ncanana clarifies “Pirates in just a name” remark


Meanwhile, City defender Siphamandla Ncanana has set the record straight regarding his controversial “Pirates in just a name” remark.

Ncanana made the remark during his post-match interview after helping his side hold Pirates to a goalless draw against Pirates in the penultimate round of the Betway Premiership last season.

Speaking at the MTN8 launch, Ncanana said his words were meant as self-motivation rather than disrespect toward Pirates.

“Saying Pirates is just a name; I meant that when the referee blows the whistle, it’s no longer about who we are playing against; it is 11 players against 11,” Ncanana explained.

“So, it’s about whoever wants it more. I respect Orlando Pirates because it’s a big team, but when we are on the field, I motivate myself with the fact that as a footballer, you must not be afraid of another player.

“Now that this is happening with all the clips out there, I can say that we respect Pirates as a team [Durban City], not only me because I am the one who put the team in this situation; they are a big team in South Africa.

“But as I said, once the referee blows the whistle, it’s 11 against 11, and that’s how I motivate myself, because that gives me a positive attitude to produce a good performance on the pitch,” Ncanana added.

Read more on these topics

Maritzburg United F.C. MTN8 Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

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