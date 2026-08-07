African champions Sundowns set to start title defence in Angola

The two-time African champions received a bye in the first qualifying round of the 2026/27 edition.

South African club Mamelodi Sundowns are likely to launch their defence of the CAF Champions League in Angola against Wiliete after the qualifying draws were made in Cairo on Thursday.

The two-time African champions received a bye in the first qualifying round of the 2026/27 edition and will face Wiliete of Angola or Foresters from the Seychelles.

Foresters will be debuting in the elite African club competition while Wiliete were first qualifying round losers when they made a first appearance last season.

Wiliete, who are based in coastal city Benguela, have boosted their squad by signing Angolan international forwards Mabululu and Gilberto.

Mabululu has returned to his homeland after two spells with Al Ittihad in Egypt, either side of time at Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya.

Gilberto was rarely used after joining South African club Orlando Pirates and joins Wiliete after playing for Luanda outfit Petro.

Clubs from tiny island nation Seychelles consistently struggle in CAF competitions, often suffering embarrassingly heavy losses, and it would be a shock if they eliminate Wiliete.

Sundowns have been quiet in the close-season transfer market, making no major signing. Their pre-season was also disrupted after the unexplained death of 25-year-old Jayden Adams.

The body of Adams, a midfielder in the South Africa 2026 World Cup squad, was discovered on July 11 at a house in a Cape Town suburb.

– Key figures –

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, defender Grant Kekana, midfielder Teboho Mokoena and Colombian forward Brayan Leon will once against be key figures.

Sundowns hope to emulate Al Ahly of Egypt, TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Enyimba of Nigeria and Esperance of Tunisia and win back-to-back Champions League titles.

Esperance were another club to receive a bye and await debutants Asswehly of Libya of KVZ of Zanzibar in the second round.

The Tunis outfit have rehired Romanian coach Laurențiu Reghecampf, who guided Al Hilal of Sudan to the 2025/26 quarter-finals.

Renaissance Berkane, semi-finals losers to fellow Moroccan club FAR Rabat last season, are another team with a new coach, former Cape Verde tactician Bubista.

Bubista received international acclaim after taking his country to the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup, where they lost to Argentina after extra time in a last-32 thriller.

Sundowns and Esperance are among nine winners of the Champions League — formerly the African Cup of Champions Clubs — chasing the six-million-dollar first prize.

The others are Zamalek and Pyramids of Egypt, ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast, Club Africain of Tunisia, Mazembe, Mouloudia Alger of Algeria and Pirates.

First round matches are scheduled for September 4-6 and 11-13 and second round matches will be played on October 16-18 and 23-25.