Rayners set for Bafana start as Foster is rule out of Congo rematch

'Time has to be afforded to him (Foster)for proper rehabilitation," said Bafana team doctor Tshepo Molobi.

Iqraam Rayners is set to start in stead of the injured Lyle Foster against Congo-Brazzaville on Tuesday. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is unlikely to make many changes for today’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group K qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville, especially given how resoundingly his side thumped the same opposition on Friday.

ALSO READ: Goals, goals, goals! These are good times for Bafana Bafana

Striker Lyle Foster, however, was confirmed yesterday as out of the game in Brazzaville, after the injury he picked up at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Bafana doctor on Foster

“Fortunately the nature of the injury does not require surgery,” said Bafana team doctor Tshepo Molobi.

“However, time has to be afforded to him for proper rehabilitation and this is why he has been ruled out of the match.”

Foster has two goals in his opening three AFCON qualifiers, but such are the attacking riches at Broos’ disposal, his absence should not affect the team too much.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners looks a ready-made replacement, as he showed when he came off the bench to grab his goal in Friday’s 5-0 win over the Red Devils.

Rayners was also a substitute in Bafana’s first two AFCON qualifiers last month, but back then he was a little rusty, having yet to feature for his new club.

Now, however, the former Stellenbosch attacker has five goals in his last five games for club and country in all competitions.

“If we have to change, I can tell you now that I have full confidence in Iqraam Rayners. When he has to play on Tuesday, he will be ready, I am sure,” Broos told reporters after the game on Friday.

Bafana one win away from AFCON finals

A win today will qualify Bafana for the AFCON finals in Morocco. But the task is likely to be far more difficult at the Stade-Alphonse Massemba-Debat in Brazzaville, on an artificial pitch and in front of a passionate home crowd.

There are some echoes here of 2018, when Stuart Baxter’s Bafana cruised to a record 6-0 win over the Seychelles at home, but then went to the island nation and drew 0-0.

ALSO READ: Magesi boss warns Orlando Pirates

That left the rest of Bafana’s 2019 AFCON qualifying campaign more tricky than it should have been, with Baxter’s side needing a result away to Libya in their final match to qualify. Bafana did make it in the end, but Broos has already talked about avoiding such a scenario in this qualifying campaign.

It’s time for Bafana to finish the job.