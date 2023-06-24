OPINION: Royal AM reckless methods tarnishing SA football image

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Since their arrival on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) scene, Royal AM have been a magnet for controversy and scandal.

The club’s track record of misconduct is tarnishing their reputation and risking their standing within the local football fraternity.

From their failed promotion battle to their recent Samir Nurkovic contract termination fiasco, Royal AM’s behaviour has been a cause for concern.

The saga began when Royal AM found themselves embroiled in a legal battle over promotion to the DStv Premiership a few years ago.

After Sekhukhune United were awarded crucial points towards the end of the National First Division (NFD) season, Royal AM fought tooth and nail to challenge the decision.

However, their efforts proved futile, and they ultimately failed to secure promotion through legal means. This initial setback set the tone for their subsequent actions.

They then bought the status of Bloemfontein Celtic in a move that not many saw coming.

And since then, Royal AM’s disciplinary record has been less than stellar. The club has repeatedly found themselves in the PSL disciplinary chambers, facing charges for various offences.

Publicly paying players’ bonuses in cash

These transgressions range from misconduct on and off the field to administrative irregularities. Such consistent involvement in disciplinary proceedings raises serious questions about the club’s commitment to fair play and adherence to the league’s rules and regulations. And the general upliftment of the game.

One particularly egregious incident stands out—the public payment of players’ bonuses in cash. This display of financial recklessness not only undermines the professionalism and integrity of the club but also raises concerns about potential tax and financial improprieties.

Such actions do little to inspire confidence in Royal AM’s management and further erode their credibility.

Most recently, Royal AM failed to comply with Fifa’s instructions regarding the termination of Samir Nurkovic’s contract. The club unfairly terminated the player’s contract without fulfilling their financial obligations.

This failure to meet their contractual responsibilities reflects a disregard for the well-established principles governing player contracts and exposes the club to potential legal repercussions.

These transgressions tarnish football’s image

Royal AM’s repeated transgressions and flagrant disregard for protocol suggest a lack of respect for the PSL and the broader football community.

The consequences of their actions extend beyond their own reputation; they reflect poorly on the league as a whole. The PSL has worked tirelessly to build a professional and credible image. And clubs like Royal AM undermine these efforts by engaging in irresponsible conduct.

If Royal AM continues down this path, they risk severe consequences for their future in the PSL. Persistent disciplinary issues and financial mismanagement can lead to heavy fines, point deductions, or even expulsion from the league.

These penalties not only harm the club but also impact the livelihoods of players, staff, and loyal supporters who have invested their time and resources in the team.

Royal AM should their house in order

It is imperative that Royal AM’s management takes immediate and decisive action to address these concerns. They must instil a culture of professionalism, transparency, and accountability within the club. This entails adhering to the rules and regulations set forth by the league, treating players and staff fairly, and maintaining financial responsibility.

The PSL should also play an active role in holding Royal AM accountable for their actions. Strong disciplinary measures, combined with proactive oversight and intervention, can help guide the club towards better practices and mitigate future misconduct.