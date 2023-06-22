Chivaviro reveals his lineage, admits pain at Gallants relegation

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Ranga Chivaviro, the lethal Marumo Gallants striker has shed light on his intriguing lineage amidst questions surrounding his name and origins.

ALSO READ: Ex-Pirates and SuperSport star Ntshumayelo hangs up his boots

Born in Limpopo to a Zimbabwean father and a South African mother of Bolobedu descent, Chivaviro has faced constant curiosity and astonishment regarding his background.

“When people hear my name, they always go, ‘no way, you cannot be South African, where did you get this name?'” Chivaviro explained in an interview with Metro FM Sports this week.

“I am Bolobedu, born in Limpopo. But when you tell people your name, it just does not correspond to some.”

As Chivaviro gracefully manoeuvres the football pitch, his unique heritage has sparked discussions among fans and fellow players.

The striker’s ability to bridge cultures and embrace his diverse background adds an extra layer of fascination to his already impressive scoring prowess.

Chivaviro is subject of transfer speculation with four teams said to be tussling over his signature. Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Richards Bay and Gallants are all vying for his signature.

However, despite personal accomplishments and accolades, Chivaviro is currently grappling with a different kind of challenge as Gallants recently suffered relegation from the DStv Premiership.

Speaking about the team’s demotion, the 30-year-old expressed a sombre sentiment.

“You cannot be fully excited about getting compliments; you cannot be fully happy… It is one thing getting personal accolades, but it is a bigger thing losing your team,” Chivaviro shared with a heavy heart.

“Because there are a lot of people losing their jobs behind the scenes. Your personal accolades do not matter when it comes to being a humanitarian about things… It is really bittersweet.”

Chivaviro was hard hit by the relegation

The devastating blow of relegation left a palpable impact on the Gallants squad. Following the crucial last match, Chivaviro revealed that silence dominated the atmosphere, with no words spoken amongst the players.

The collective mood was understandably downcast, mirroring the weight of the situation. Days later, the chairman of the club called for a meeting in an attempt to lift spirits.

However, Chivaviro acknowledged that the pain of relegation was not easily overcome.

“After a few days, the chairman called a meeting where he tried to lift our spirits up, but we could all see that we were hurting,” he explained.

ALSO READ: Jali starts training on his own, what’s next? Makaab explains

Reflecting on the aftermath, Chivaviro emphasised the lasting impact of the team’s relegation, stating, “It’s not sinking in. It is something that cannot be wiped off.”