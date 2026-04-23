Cardoso warns of ‘traps’ as Sundowns held by Stellies

"I don't want to speak too much. I think that I need to protect myself a little bit," Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has hinted at possible challenges ahead in the Betway Premiership title run-in, stopping short of accusing match officials but warned of potential “traps” as the race intensifies.

Cardoso was speaking after Stellenbosch held Sundowns to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night. The result leaves the Brazilians on 57 points, one behind log leaders Orlando Pirates.

ALSO READ: Ncikazi says Pirates can benefit if Chiefs want revenge

The match was not without controversy after Tashreeq Matthews had a goal ruled out for offside in the 53rd minute, a decision that would have put Sundowns 2-0 up after Katlego Ntsabeleng had given them a first-half lead.

‘I don’t want to speak too much’

Stellenbosch fought back late in the game, earning a penalty after Khulumani Ndamane’s reckless challenge on Chumani Butsaka with four minutes remaining. Tshegofatso Mabasa converted from the spot to secure a share of the spoils in Tshwane.

“There are a lot of traps on our way up until the end. I don’t want to speak too much,” Cardoso said after the stalemate in Tshwane.

“I think that I need to protect myself a little bit but just saw the situation of Tashreeq and I think it’s clear from the TV replays that if there was VAR, Tashreeq would not be offside. It’s a minimal margin but it’s clear that he’s not offside.

“I don’t want to comment too much about the referees and anything that has to do with the organisation (PSL). I want those comments to be made by people that are responsible and can help. It’s your part too as journalists because you have access to the TV.”

Cardoso wants Sundowns to be clinical

Sundowns have now played 24 matches and still have a game in hand over Pirates. They next face a tricky away fixture against Richards Bay at uMhlathuze Stadium on Sunday.

“We need to go into matches and feel free to express ourselves. This team has a lot of maturity to deal with it,” Cardoso said as he addressed the pressure of their title defence.

“We have to deal with that responsibility because you can’t be at this stage or a club like this if you can’t deal with that responsibility.”

Cardoso also urged his side to be more clinical after dropping points against Stellenbosch.

“What is important is that we don’t forget to play with freedom, pleasure and express ourselves with that happiness of playing the game,” he concluded.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Ouaddou – ‘We will fight until the end’

“But we need to be aggressive from the beginning so that we don’t allow ourselves to be exposed to situations of even luck or a small mistake that can turn the game around.”