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TS Galaxy axe Beganovic, Parker set to take over

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

23 April 2026

06:02 pm

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The decision comes just days before The Rockets take on Durban City in the Nedbank Cup final.

TS Galaxy axe Beganovic, Parker set to take over

Adnan Beganovic and TS Galaxy have parted ways Photo: Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images

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TS Galaxy have officially parted ways with head coach Adnan Beganovic and technical director Nermin Basic.

The decision comes just days before The Rockets take on Durban City in the Nedbank Cup final at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on 2 May.

Assistant coach Bernard Parker will take over the head coach post on an interim basis and will lead The Rockets in their last five league matches as well as the final next week Saturday.

ALSO READ: Mosimane opens up on Ghana head coach job links

“TS Galaxy FC has parted ways with Coach Adnan Beganovic and his Technical Adviser, Nermin Basic following a string of unfortunate results in the Betway Premiership,” said the club in a statement.

Club chairman, Tim Sukazi, added: “It is quite unfortunate that we had to come to a decision to part ways with Coaches Adnan and Nermin following the unfortunate string of results in the Betway Premiership.

“They both made a huge contribution to our Club in a very short period. We thank both coaches for their professionalism, commitment, hard work and wish them well in their future endeavors.”

ALSO READ: Cardoso warns of ‘traps’ as Sundowns held by Stellies

Beganovic leaves Galaxy in 12th position after collecting 25 points in 25 matches.

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