Former Sundowns star finds new club in Botswana

The experienced midfielder has signed a two-year contract with Dinare FC, who will compete in the Botswana National First Division this season.

Ngele is best known for his time in South Africa, where he featured for Platinum Stars, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, and SuperSport United, among others, during a decade-long spell in the PSL.

The former Botswana international, who turns 35 in October, returned to his native country in 2022 where he has rekindled his passion for the game.

"Dinare FC is proud to announce the signing of attacking midfielder Mogakolodi 'Tsotso' Ngele from Township Rollers FC.

“He has previously played for; Flamingo Santos, Township Rollers, Platinum Stars, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United, Black Leopards, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila & Chippa United before making his return to Rollers back in 2022.”

Dinare recently took over National First Division South status from Magosi FC ahead of the new campaign. Ngele remains a prominent figure in Botswana football, having been part of the historic national team that qualified for their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations in 2012.