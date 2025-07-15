Orbit College coach dismisses claims of PSL status sale

'Why would we bring Saleng on loan if we are selling the status? There's no way,' he said.

Orbit College FC head coach Pogiso Makhoye has rubbished claims that the club is looking to sell its recently acquired Betway Premiership status.

Makhoye was speaking during an interview on Game On Sports on Radio 2000 when he addressed growing rumours linking relegated Cape Town City with a potential takeover of the club’s topflight status.

Orbit College earned promotion to the Betway Premiership through the PSL promotion playoffs and are preparing for their debut season in South Africa’s top division.

However, reports emerged suggesting that Cape Town City, who dropped to the National First Division, had tabled an offer to buy their way back into the premiership by acquiring Orbit’s status.

“That’s why we have (Monnapule) Saleng on loan. Why would we bring Saleng on loan if we are selling the status? There’s no way,” he said.

“Orbit is not going anywhere, we have worked hard to promote the team for the past 15 years. We wanted to make sure that we have a professional team in the North West province.

“And we also wanted to show the whole country that there’s talent in the TVET sector and now that we are here, we will never sell the status and the team not going anywhere.”

The team has already brought in Saleng from Orlando Pirates on a season-long loan as they prepare for the upcoming season.