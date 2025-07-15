Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Chiefs’ Lilepo – Preparations have been ‘very positive’

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

15 July 2025

11:21 am

'We are training hard to be ready for the upcoming season,' said the Chiefs winger.

Glody Lilepo - Kaizer Chiefs

Glody Lilepo believes Kaizer Chiefs’ pre-season in the Netherlands is going well. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs winger Glody Lilepo believes Amakhosi’s pre-season camp in the Netherlands has been a successful exercise.

ALSO READ: Rulani explains MC Alger technical team

Chiefs have played three friendlies up to now, losing all of them, and have two more – back-to-back games against PEC Zwolle and FC Twente on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chiefs’ Lilepo – ‘Physical training’

Lilepo was pleased with the way Chiefs played in their last friendly, a 1-0 loss to NEC Nijmegen on Saturday.

“We played really well in our last game,” Lilepo told the Chiefs official website.

“So far we have focused a lot on physical training, having two sessions a day. The physical aspect always comes before the tactical and technical aspects of the game. That’s typical pre-season.”

“The preparations in Holland have been very positive,” Lilepo added.

“We are training hard to be ready for the upcoming season.

“Besides training hard, soccer is also about discipline, including tactical discipline. If you master that, you will succeed.

‘It’s as simple as that’

“And if you want to challenge for trophies, one needs to have a good pre-season. It’s as simple as that, there is no other option. We are gelling nicely as a team, including the new players. I really feel positive looking ahead.”

ALSO READ: Ellis delighted with ‘statement’ Banyana win

Chiefs will return to South Africa on July 19 and will then play Asante Kotoko in the Toyota Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on July 26.

Read more on these topics

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Netherlands

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Ramaphosa’s response ‘a direct spit in the face of our revolutionary forefathers’ – Sisulu foundation
News ‘Bloody Hell!’ – Where did it come from? Large python caught in KZN
Lotto PowerBall: R80 million up for grabs tonight
South Africa What now for Senzo Mchunu? Police minister’s political career on the ropes
South Africa Here’s why Ramaphosa didn’t reshuffle his Cabinet last night

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp