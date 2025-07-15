Chiefs’ Lilepo – Preparations have been ‘very positive’

'We are training hard to be ready for the upcoming season,' said the Chiefs winger.

Glody Lilepo believes Kaizer Chiefs’ pre-season in the Netherlands is going well. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs winger Glody Lilepo believes Amakhosi’s pre-season camp in the Netherlands has been a successful exercise.

Chiefs have played three friendlies up to now, losing all of them, and have two more – back-to-back games against PEC Zwolle and FC Twente on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chiefs’ Lilepo – ‘Physical training’

Lilepo was pleased with the way Chiefs played in their last friendly, a 1-0 loss to NEC Nijmegen on Saturday.

“We played really well in our last game,” Lilepo told the Chiefs official website.

“So far we have focused a lot on physical training, having two sessions a day. The physical aspect always comes before the tactical and technical aspects of the game. That’s typical pre-season.”

“The preparations in Holland have been very positive,” Lilepo added.

“We are training hard to be ready for the upcoming season.

“Besides training hard, soccer is also about discipline, including tactical discipline. If you master that, you will succeed.

‘It’s as simple as that’

“And if you want to challenge for trophies, one needs to have a good pre-season. It’s as simple as that, there is no other option. We are gelling nicely as a team, including the new players. I really feel positive looking ahead.”

Chiefs will return to South Africa on July 19 and will then play Asante Kotoko in the Toyota Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on July 26.