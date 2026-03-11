Orlando Pirates brace for tough Richards Bay battle

Ncikazi knows that Pirates will not have it easy against the Natal Rich Boys tonight.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi is anticipating a tough clash against Richards Bay this evening.



The Buccaneers welcome the Natal Rich Boys at the Orlando Amstel Arena in a Betway Premiership clash (kick-off is at 7.30pm).



They head into the match sitting second on the log with 44 points after Mamelodi Sundowns three points clear to the top following a 2-0 win over Orbit College at the Olympia Park Stadium on Tuesday night.



Richards Bay, on the other side, are ninth on the log with 23 points after 19 points. They head into this clash on a high after they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in their previous league encounter at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex last Tuesday.



Ncikazi knows that Pirates will not have it easy against the Natal Rich Boys tonight, but is confident that with their 12th man behind them, they will get the maximum points



“We’re facing another tough opponent, very aggressive in their press, aggressive in counter pressing, lots of pairing in the central corridors,” Ncikazi told Pirates media.

“But we’re playing in our stadium in front of our supporters and we’re just in competition to get three points and if the plan goes according to what we’re preparing for, we should get three points,” he added.



While this is the first league meeting between the two clubs this season, they crossed paths in the Carling Knockout semi-finals at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in November last year.

On that occasion, the Buccaneers edged the Natal Rich Boys 1-0 thanks to a solitary goal from Tshepang Moremi.