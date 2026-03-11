Pirates defeat Richards Bay to reclaim top spot

As for the Natal Rich Boys, they dropped down to 10th position after suffering their seventh defeat in 20 games.

Orlando Pirates have reclaimed top spot in the Betway Premiership standings after beating Richards Bay FC 2-0 at the Orlando Arena Stadium o Wednesday night.



The result saw Pirates move to 47 points, level with Mamelodi Sundowns, but the Buccaneers edged the Brazilians on goal difference.



As for the Natal Rich Boys, they dropped down to 10th position after suffering their seventh defeat in 20 games.



Ahead of kick-off, Pirates fans unfurled a massive banner for the club’s loyal supporter Charles Fantisi, who passed away recently. “Rest in peace Charles “Makhalanjalo” Fantisi. A loyal supporter,” read the banner.

Having temporarily lost their spot at the top to Sundowns who beat ORBIT College 2-0 at the Olympia Park in Rustenburg on Tuesday, the Buccaneers had to dig deep in order to see off a stubborn Richards Bay outfit and reclaim their spot at the top.



Pirates came out of the blocks strongly and Richards Bay goalkeeper Otieno was kept busy in the beginning stages of the match. The Kenyan international did well to deny both Thalente Mbatha from long range and Deon Hotto from a free kick in the 10th and 12th minute respectively.



Otieno, however, was finally beaten in the 27th minute when Oswin Appollis reacted faster to direct Kamogelo Sebelebele’s perfectly weighted cross into the back of the net.



Patrick Maswanganyi wasted a chance to make it 2-0 two minutes later when he shot wide of goal from close range after the Richards Bay defence failed to clear the danger.



The Natal Rich Boys regrouped and tried to conjure up some opportunities of their own as they looked for the equaliser, but the Buccaneers took their slender lead into the break.



Pirates continued to dominate possession in the second half with Richards Bay applying a low block and trying to catch the home side on the counter attack. As a result, the Buccaneers were forced to take shots from range which failed to trouble Otieno in goal.



Deon Hotto wasted a great chance to double Pirates lead in the 66th minute when he sent his free header straight at Otieno from substitute Tshepang Moremi’s cross.



Luyanda Khumalo wasted a good chance to score the equaliser for the visitors in the 80th minute when he was through on goal, but opted for a pass instead of taking a shot at goal.



Two minutes later, Relebohile Mofokeng came close to doubling the lead for Pirates, but his shot came off the crossbar with Otieno well-beaten.



There was to be drama at the end as referee Masixole Bambiso awarded a penalty to Pirates in referee’s optional time and substitute Evidence Makgopa stepped up and sent Otieno the wrong way.