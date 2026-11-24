The result saw the Buccaneers move to the top of the Betway Premiership standings on 28 points.

Late goals from substitutes Boitumelo Radiopane and Bheki Mabuza helped Orlando Pirates defeat Golden Arrows 2-0 at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday.

The result saw the Buccaneers move to the top of the Betway Premiership standings on 28 points, two ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

Abafana Bes’thende remained in 11th spot with eight points after 10 games.

Abdeslam Ouaddou made five changes to the side that defeated Stellenbosch FC 2-0 in the semifinal of the Carling Knockout last Saturday. Nkosikhona Ndaba, Bulelani Sigomoshe, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Oswin Appollis, and Evidence Makgopa were all given starts.

Pirates, however, were forced to make an early tactical change in the 12th minute after Thapelo Mokobodi failed to recover from an injury. He was replaced by Thalente Mbatha.

The encounter was played at a frantic pace for most of the early stages of the first half, with both teams going forward in search of the opening goal.

But the first big chance of the half fell to Abafana Bes’thende in the 17th minute when Osborn Maluluke was put through on goal by Ronaldo van Neel, but he blazed his shot over the crossbar with only Sipho Chaine to beat.

Pirates then took control of the match, but they struggled to carve any real openings, with the Arrows defence standing strong.

The sides were tied at 0-0 at the half-time break.

The Buccaneers continued to dominate ball possession in the second half, but it was Arrows who created opportunities in the early stages of the half.

Sabelo Sithole found some space inside the Pirates’ box, but he fired over the crossbar from close range in the 47th minute. Then Junior Dion hit the side netting five minutes later.

Mpho Padime thought he had put Pirates in the lead on the stroke of the hour mark when he pounced on the rebound and put the ball into the net, but his goal was ruled offside.

Arrows had a penalty appeal turned down by the referee for Chaine’s foul on Van Neel inside the box.

Just when it looked like the game would finish in a draw, Mbatha found Radiopane with a low cross, who then tapped the ball home.

Mabuza then sealed the victory for Pirates in referee’s optional time to make sure that Pirates walked away with all the points on offer.