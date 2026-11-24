South Africa Under-23 coach Raymond Mdaka has responded to Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s criticism of Bucs players returning from...

South Africa Under-23 coach Raymond Mdaka has responded to Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s criticism of Bucs players returning from national team duty without game time.

Before the Carling Knockout semifinal clash against Stellenbosch FC, Ouaddou complained that his players went to the national team and did not get game time.

He singled out his Under-23 duo Simphiwe Selepe and Camren Dansin, who did not play in the two Olympic qualifiers against Madagascar.

Responding to Ouaddou’s criticism, Mdaka told FARPost that such disagreements are common in football and said there is a better, more respectful way for coaches to raise concerns.

“I can’t comment on that honestly. I can’t comment on that, but it’s something that always happens in football,” said Mdaka.

Mdaka added that he is open to meeting with Ouaddou to discuss player management and communication between club and national team staff.



“But I think there was a positive side to him saying we need to meet. Something that I also agree with because we are sharing the same players sometimes, so that understanding and that relationship should be there, but I don’t have much to say about it.



“More so because they’re his players. Yeah, he’s with them almost every time, but there’s always a better way of saying that [criticism],” commented Mdaka.

Meanwhile, Mdaka has admitted that his squad still has plenty of room for improvement before they meet Cameroon in the third round of the Olympics qualifier in February next year.

The winner of this tie will join seven other countries in the CAF U23 AFCON, a tournament of eight teams that will determine the two African teams to advance to the Olympic Games.