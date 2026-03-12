Ouaddou makes title promise to Orlando Pirates fans

"Everybody is dreaming to be champions and we are fighting to be champions of course.," said Ouaddou.

Abdeslam Ouaddou has made a big promise to the Orlando Pirates fans following his side’s hard-fought victory over Richards Bay FC on Wednesday night.

A well-taken goal from Oswin Appollis and a late penalty from substitute Evidence Makgopa earned the Buccaneers a 2-0 win over the Natal Rich Boys in a Betway Premiership at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Wednesday night.



The result saw Pirates move to 47 points, level with Mamelodi Sundowns, but the Buccaneers edged the Brazilians on goal difference.



“A very difficult game. I can tell you that for me the most consistent teams that we faced this season were Richards Bay and Siwelele, so another tough game,” said Ouaddou after the game.



“We know that the PSL is a very strong league, with very good teams. And if you want to be champions you have to win such difficult games,” added Ouaddou before making a big promise to the Pirates supporters.



“Everybody is dreaming to be champions and we are fighting to be champions of course.

“And we are going to fight until the last minute, i can tell you that and promise you that we are going to die on the pitch and to believe until the last second.” Said coach Ouaddou.



Pirates will get a chance to extend their lead at the top of the standings when they face Siwelele FC at home at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.



Siwelele, who are led by former Pirates defender Lehlohonolo Seema, are currently 11th on the log having collected 22 points in 19 games. A win against Pirates will see them move into the top eight.