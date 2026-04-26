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Petersen hits back at critics after Soweto derby heroics

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

26 April 2026

09:41 pm

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"I was always under the spotlight," said Petersen after the derby.

Petersen hits back at critics after Soweto derby heroics

Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs getting man of the match award during the Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Sunday. Photo”: Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images

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Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and captain Brandon Petersen has hit back at his critics following his Man of Match performance against Orlando Pirates in a Soweto derby on Saturday,

Petersen pulled off some match-saving saves during the match and thereby prevented Pirates from pulling a derby ‘double’ against Chiefs.

ALSO READ: Chiefs hold Pirates to a Soweto derby draw to dent their title hopes

Having beaten their Soweto rivals 3-0 in the reverse fixture in the first round of the season in February, the Buccaneers were looking to beat Amakhosi again and consolidate their position at the top of the Betway Premiership standings, but it was not be against a resilient Chiefs outfit.

“I was always under the spotlight. You know, there was always criticism, all of that. But I think for me, a major role, it’s my family, in the support system I have and for me, that’s why it’s so emotional,” Petersen told SuperSport TV after the game.

“This is not just for me, it’s for all of them, each and every one that’s been behind me, messaging me, the staff, the supporters, everyone, knowing that they’re backing man, being able to pull off a performance like I did today. It doesn’t come overnight. We’ve been working exceptionally hard, but people don’t see it.

“There were days where you go to bed, and the whole body is sore. You don’t know if you’re gonna be ready for the next game. But we pushed through. God’s really carried me through throughout the season and the team. So that’s why it’s a bit emotional for me. So I’m really honoured and blessed,” added Petersen.

ALSO READ: Sundowns held to frustrating draw by Richards Bay

With Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos being amongst those who were at the stadium watching the derby, Petersen might have done enough to convince the Belgian coach to include him in his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Soweto derby

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