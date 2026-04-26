Sundowns held to frustrating draw by Richards Bay

The goalless draw leaves Sundowns on 58 points, one behind Pirates, although they have a game in hand.

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a frustrating goalless draw against Richards Bay in a Betway Premiership match at uMhlathuze Stadium on Sunday night.

The Brazilians failed to capitalise on Orlando Pirates dropping points against arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby in an earlier kick-off that ended in a 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium.

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The goalless draw leaves Sundowns on 58 points, one behind Pirates, although they have a game in hand. Sundowns have played 25 matches and have five remaining in what is turning out to be a tight title race.

Khulumani Ndamane’s header forced a good save out of Ian Otieno in the 16th minute as the reigning champions searched for an early opener.

Sundowns were forced into an early substitution when Arthur Sales was unable to continue due to injury, with Monnapula Saleng introduced by coach Miguel Cardoso in the 23rd minute.

Masandawana needed Ronwen Williams to thwart out danger midway through the first half, but they remained in control of proceedings through the opening 45 minutes.

For all their control in the first half, Sundowns were unable to find the breakthrough as both teams went into the break level.

Cardoso rested several key players, with Grant Kekana, Thapelo Morena and Teboho Mokoena all starting on the bench. Peter Shalulile also made the bench after missing a couple of matches due to injury.

Lundi Mahala failed to capitalise on a Sundowns defensive lapse in the 75th minute. The striker found himself through on goal, but desperate defending by the Sundowns backline kept the score level.

In an attempt to break the deadlock, Cardoso brought on Mokoena in place of Marcelo Allende, while Shalulile replaced Tashreeq Matthews with 13 minutes remaining, as a draw would still leave Sundowns in second place behind Pirates.

The Tshwane giants kept probing for a winner late in the match, but their efforts were met by a resolute Richards Bay defence.

The Natal Rich Boyz could have stolen maximum points of their own when Sanele Barns was denied by a last-ditch save from Williams in the 86th minute.

Shalulile went agonisingly wide in injury time as a desperate Sundowns side threw everything at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

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Richards Bay held on for a valuable point to keep the title race wide open with the stalemate in front of a sold-out crowd.