Cardoso frustrated as Sundowns fail to capitalise on Pirates slip

'We should have taken the opportunity and got the points we needed to go ahead,' Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ goalless draw in a Betway Premiership clash against Richards Bay at uMhlathuze Stadium on Sunday proved a missed opportunity to leapfrog log leaders Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns a point back

That was the assessment of The Brazilians’ head coach, Miguel Cardoso, after seeing his side drop points for a second successive league match.

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Sundowns failed to capitalise after Pirates had dropped points against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby that ended in 1-1 draw.

The stalemate leaves the Brazilians on 58 points, just one adrift of Pirates, albeit with a game in hand. Having played 25 matches, the Tshwane giants have five fixtures remaining in what is fast becoming a gripping title race.

Cardoso did not hide his frustration as his side dropped points for the second consecutive league match after being held to a 1-1 stalemate by Stellenbosch FC in their previous match.

“It’s obviously a missed opportunity, I didn’t even know. We entered this match and I was still focused on this match and I was informed now,” Cardoso said.

“If they drew, it’s even more dramatic because we should have taken the opportunity and got the points we needed to go ahead but look, there are still matches to be played.”

Standing in Sundowns’ path to a record-extending ninth successive league title are back-to-back fixtures against Polokwane City, followed by a titanic showdown against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Tshwane giants will conclude their campaign with fixtures against Siwelele FC and TS Galaxy in the final two matches next month.

“We have all the conditions to win all the matches and we just need to do it. Of course, we lost opportunities. We lost four points in the last two matches after 10 victories in a row,” Cardoso bemoaned.

Cardoso wants five from five

“This is not a performance that will allow us to take the championship if we don’t turn things around. So, five victories from five matches is what we need to do.”

Cardoso was not pleased with the playing conditions at uMhlathuze Stadium which is turning out to be a tough place for opposition teams after Pirates also dropped points recently.

“It’s not that they play, they don’t. They just try to use counter attacks and go from there. The pitch is very slow, dry and high,” the Portuguese concluded.

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“It is their way of managing the game and take it to the direction that the home team want to play it. It’s the rules of football in South Africa that allows it and the pitch not be watered.