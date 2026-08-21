Pirates announce shock departure ahead of Sekhukhune clash

Van Rooyen joined Pirates from Stellenbosch FC ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Orlando Pirates have announced the shock departure of experienced right back Deano van Rooyen by mutual consent.



Van Rooyen’s surprise exit comes a day before the Buccaneers meet Sekhukhune United in an MTN8 semifinal first-leg clash at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (kick-off is at 3pm).



In a statement released by Pirates on Friday, the club stated that the decision came after open conversations between them and the player.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Deano van Rooyen will be leaving the club, after the player and the club agreed to part ways by mutual consent,” read a statement from Pirates.

“The decision follows open conversations between Deano and the Club, with both sides agreeing that the time is right for him to begin a new chapter in his career.

“Van Rooyen joined the Buccaneers from Stellenbosch FC ahead of the 2024/25 season, arriving as one of the most consistent full-backs in the Betway Premiership. At the Club, he delivered exactly what was asked of him. Whether starting or coming off the bench, Deano carried himself as a model professional throughout his time at the club – where he recorded over 50 appearances.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to thank Deano for his contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours.”



Van Rooyen joined Pirates from Stellenbosch FC ahead of the 2024/25 season, arriving at the club as one of the best right backs in the Betway Premiership.