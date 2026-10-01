Pirates youngster Padime responds to showboating criticism

"I would like to change, but sometimes, things like that just happen naturally, you know," said Padime.

Orlando Pirates wonderkid Mpho Padime has defended his showboating style of play.

The youngster, who was recently promoted to the senior Buccaneers squad from the DStv Diski Challenge, has come under scrutiny from critics, former players and his own coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, regarding his showboating.

Speaking after Pirates’ win over La Cure Waves in the CAF Champions League at the Orlando Amstel Arena last month, Ouaddou said he would not accept showboating in his team.

“If we want to win the Champions League and go far in the competition, we have to be serious and stop this thing of showboating because it does not help the team but the ego of whoever is doing it. As a coach, all I want is goals, and nothing more. If the players want to showboat, they can do it, not with me here,” said Ouaddou.

Responding to the criticism during a South Africa Under-23 national team camp in Pretoria, Padime explained that trickery on the ball is entirely natural to him.

‘I grew up in ekasi’

Padime stated that showboating happens instinctively rather than deliberately, saying his style comes naturally from growing up in the township watching Kasi football.

“Well, I would like to change, but sometimes, things like that just happen naturally, you know. I grew up watching showboating most of the time. I didn’t grow up watching European football,” Padime explained.

“So, I grew up in ekasi [township], watching the boys dribbling. So, even when I’m on the playing ground, showboating is not something that I do deliberately; it just happens because it’s within me.”

Padime added that while expressing himself on the field is part of his footballing identity, he understands the importance of adapting to the coach’s instructions.

“I love playing my football and expressing myself. But I also understand that at this level you have to listen to the coach and do what the team needs,” commented Padime.

Commenting on adapting to life at the senior team at Pirates following his promotion from the DDC team, Padime said being around experienced players has provided valuable lessons.

“It’s very motivating. Being around players at this level pushes you to improve. You learn different things every day, and it motivates you to keep working and take your football to another level.”