“We have to refocus” – Johannes cautions Sundowns after CAF high

'It's very important to take in but we obviously have to move on,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns return to Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night for their Betway Premiership encounter against Stellenbosch FC, still buoyed by reaching a second consecutive CAF Champions League final.

Sundowns on a high

The Brazilians remain in high spirits after back-to-back wins over Espérance of Tunisia in the semi-finals of Africa’s elite club competition. However, their focus now shifts firmly back to domestic matters.

ALSO READ: Cardoso hits back at critics as Sundowns reach CAF final

Sundowns know that victory over Stellies will see them return to the top of the table. After 23 matches, they have amassed 56 points, two behind Orlando Pirates, while still holding two games in hand. Defender Kegan Johannes has urged his teammates not to get carried away by their continental success.

“I think that’s a moment every player lives for and it’s very important to take in but we obviously have to move on,” he said.

“We have a league match on Wednesday so we can’t now forget about it and fly on this cloud. We have to refocus when we play in the league now.”

The reigning champions are currently on a 10-match winning streak in the league and will be eager to extend that run with Pirates applying pressure in a tightly contested title race.

“When it comes to winning, it’s about the attitude of the players. Obviously from the coach’s side from training and implementing it in the game and the discipline,” Johannes revealed.

“It’s obviously never easy to remain this consistent but we try our best and take it one game at a time. We don’t look at five games ahead but look at what we have to do now to better ourselves in order to get the results.”

Johannes has fought his way back into contention after limited opportunities earlier in the campaign. Although he has often been deployed from the bench in recent fixtures, the versatile defender is embracing his role within the squad.

Johannes – ‘You always have to be switched on’

“I think sometimes, coming on is actually more important than those that start the game because when the pressure is high, you always have to be switched on,” the former SuperSport United player concluded.

“It’s something that the coach always emphasises that there are starters but we need to have strong finishers and I think we’ve proven that throughout the season

“Whether it was against Sekhukhune United where the guys came from the bench to make a difference and against Marumo Gallants at home with Tebza (Teboho Mokoena) coming from the bench to score two goals.”

ALSO READ: Espérance coach beamons penalty call against Sundowns

Masandawana also boast a formidable record against the side from the Cape Winelands, having never lost to them in 15 league meetings.