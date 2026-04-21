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Rulani Mokwena’s Al-Ittihad show interest in Chiefs winger

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By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

21 April 2026

07:08 am

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Lilepo joined Amakhosi on a two-and-a-half deal from French club Valenciennes FC in January last year.

Rulani Mokwena's Al-Ittihad show interest in Chiefs winger

Glody Lilepo of Kaizer Chiefs has attracted interest from Libyan giants Al-Ittihad. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

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Kaizer Chiefs winger Glody Lilepo is attracting interest, with Al-Ittihad being the latest club to be linked with the Congolese winger.

According to a source, the Libyan giants, who are coached by former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena, are set to table an offer for him at the end of the season.

ALSO READ: Mayo’s future at Chiefs uncertain as loan decision looms

“Rulani Mokwena likes Glody’s playing style and has asked the Al-Ittihad management to try and get him from Chiefs. The club has agreed to his request and will submit an enticing offer to Chiefs at the end of the season. It will be up to Chiefs if they accept the offer or not,” said the source.

The source added that Chiefs are ready to listen to offers for the 28-year-old whose contract will expire in June next year.

Lilepo joined Amakhosi on a two-and-a-half deal from French club Valenciennes FC in January last year. He scored an impressive six goals and made one assist in 15 league appearances for Chiefs in his debut season in the 2024/25 Betway Premiership and quickly became a fan favourite.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Kaze explains care over Frosler game time

This season, Lilepo has contributed with eight goals and three assists in all competitions so far.

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Betway Premiership Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Libya

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