Ncikazi – Mofokeng could captain Pirates

'He (Mofokeng) is so mature for a youngster,' said the Pirates assistant coach.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says Relebohile Mofokeng’s maturity in a Buccaneers shirt means he could even captain the team.

Mofokeng magic is inspiring Pirates

The 21-year-old is having a brilliant season, with Pirates in a fierce battle with Mamelodi Sundowns for the Betway Premiership title. He is also set to represent Bafana Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals later this year.

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“He (Mofokeng) is so mature for a youngster … you could also give him the responsibility of being the captain, although this one is doing so well!” said Ncikazi this week at the Pirates media open day.

‘This one’ referred to current Buccaneers skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi, sat alongside Ncikazi at the media day.

Mofokeng hit double figures for goals in the Betway Premiership this season with another stunning strike in Pirates’ 3-0 win over AmaZulu on Saturday. His next chance to shine comes on Sunday as Pirates go up against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has said that he sees Mofokeng as a central number 10. The Pirates star did well on the left wing on Saturday, however, and Ncikazi has praised his versatility.

Ncikazi – ‘It is a number of factors’

“I think it is a number of factors,” said Ncikazi on Mofokeng’s improvement.

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“It is the number of hours I have invested in extra work, the amount of preparation that goes into it, not only on the pitch. And there are positional changes (on the pitch). Rele started only on the left, now he can play in the three number 10 positions (left, right and centrally).

“It is also about how we approach matches, how quickly we get into the other teams’ half.”