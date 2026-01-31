Pirates coach Ouaddou not happy despite win over Magesi

"I really congratulate them, but I have a little bit of a test that we could have scored a lot but let’s keep going,” said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had some harsh words for his troops despite their 2-0 win over Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership on Saturday



Goals in the first half from Yanela Mbuthuma and Relebohile Mofokeng in the first half were enough to give the Buccaneers a victory over Magesi at the Orlando Amstel Arena.



The victory saw Pirates reclaim their second position on the log standings as they continue to push for the league title this season.

‘We should have scored more’

However, despite what looked like a comfortable victory over the bottom-placed side, Ouaddou was not happy with his side’s finishing.



“Look, I just have to be happy about the points. The victory was important in front of our fans for the first game at home,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game.

“I think the guys respected the plan. We wanted to press and to open very high, not to let them breathe in terms of counter pressing, but not to leave in space. We achieve it well, in terms of the entrance in the last third. I think it was top and we have to see the numbers of the data, but we made a lot of entries, lot of opportunities.

“In that case, I think we have definitely to improve in that area, because we could have scored maybe six goals today. And every point, every goal will be important at the end of the season. It’s why I’m very happy about the boys. I really congratulate them, but I have a little bit of a test that we could have scored a lot but let’s keep going.”



Following the victory over Magesi, Pirates will next face AmaZulu in a Betway Premiership clash on Tuesday.



After that game, the Buccaneers will change their attention to the Nedbank Cup where they are in action against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila next week Sunday.