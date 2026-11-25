Ouaddou has made it clear to his players that he wants to win the CAF Champions League.

After his team defeated Golden Arrows, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou of Orlando Pirates has announced that he wants to win the CAF Champions League.



Boitumelo Radiopane and Bheki Mabuza’s late goals secured the Buccaneers a 2-0 victory over Abafana Bes’thende at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday evening.

The result saw the Buccaneers move to the top of the Betway Premiership standings on 28 points after 10 games, two ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns with both teams having played the same number of matches.

Pirates have to be ‘ready’

Speaking after the game in Soweto, Ouaddou made it clear to his players that he wants to win the CAF Champions League.



“It’s what we want. A club like Pirates must play this kind of competition, and we have to play every three days and we have to be ready and we have to be ambitious. I’m glad for a few days I take the lead and it’s what we want, we want to be chased,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“Not like last season, we were chasing and we have to accept that position and to play and at the same time prepare the Champions League, it’s a target I told you. We want to win this competition, we don’t have to hide it but we have,” he added.

‘It’s another difficult task’

Pirates will next face Steve Barker’s Simba SC away in Tanzania in the opening round of the CAF Champions League group stage and Ouaddou has warned that it will not be an easy game for the Buccaneers.

“I said to the guys I want to win this Champions League, so we don’t judge, we going to rest to prepare that game, it will not be easy because Steve Barker is a very good coach. He is a South African, he knows us so it’s another difficult task,” commented Ouaddou.