Chiefs’ Phili on why scoring against Sundowns was ‘huge’

'Being at such a great football institution as Kaizer Chiefs you want to play in the big games,' said the new Chiefs signing.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Langelihle Phili says his goal celebration against Mamelodi Sundowns showed exactly what it means for him to don the colours of Amakhosi and hit the back of the net in such a big match.

Chiefs’ Phili’s goalscoring delight

Phili fired Chiefs in front in the 63rd minute at FNB Stadium, and embarked on a full-blooded celebration that involved him ripping his shirt off and jumping into the arms of ecstatic teammates.

The 21-year-old has made an impressive start since joining Chiefs from Stellenbosch, winning Man-of-the-Match in a 2-0 win over Sekhukhune. He then netted his first goal for Chiefs against Sundowns, though Amakhosi were ultimately pegged back in a 1-1 draw.

“Obviously, being at such a great football institution as Kaizer Chiefs you want to play in the big games, so being able to play and score against Mamelodi Sundowns, the African champions, was huge for me, as could be seen from my celebration,” Phili told Chiefs media.

“For me to represent Kaizer Chiefs is an honour and a privilege, and being able to help the team is a testament to the people within the club and the organisation who have welcomed me with open arms.

A fine start for Amakhosi

“They have provided me with the environment to give something back through doing my best and putting in good performances.”

Chiefs’ have had a good start to the Premiership campaign, with Fernando Da Cruz’ side sitting on seven points from their opening three matches.

Their only real setback so far came in their 1-0 defeat by Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarterfinals. But one positive is that this has given Da Cruz plenty of time to work with his side on the training field ahead of their next match.

Chiefs’ next match is in the Premiership at Richards Bay on August 26.

Da Cruz did say after the Sundowns game that there is still plenty of room for improvement with Phili, and this is something the talented youngster seems to understand perfectly.

“In order to maintain my form consistently I must just keep listening to the coach and the technical team, learning from my teammates and just keep trying hard every day to become a better version of myself,” he added, while adding a word of appreciation for Chiefs’ fanbase.

“It’s the best feeling ever to be loved by supporters. When I arrived at the club my priority was to earn the love of the fans. I’ll keep on trying to please them through maximum effort, which is something they appreciate.”