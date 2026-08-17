Europe was top priority for Maseko

His performances in Cyprus earned him a recall to the Bafana squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With Thapelo Maseko’s move to Danish giants FC Copenhagen all but sealed, Phakaaathi understands that the Bafana Bafana winger had already made up his mind about returning to Europe.

Chiefs interest but not from Maseko

Despite interest from local clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC, a move back to the Betway Premiership was never seriously considered by the 22-year-old.

Maseko previously worked with Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport United, where he made his breakthrough before moving to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sources at Sundowns have indicated that Maseko’s priority was always to continue his career abroad, after rediscovering his form during a loan spell at Cypriot side AEL Limassol last season.

His performances in Cyprus earned him a recall to the Bafana squad and he went on to make a big impact at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Maseko scored the winning goal in South Africa’s 1-0 victory over South Korea as Bafana reached the last 32 for the first time. His World Cup showing further strengthened his desire to remain in Europe, with several clubs reportedly showing interest in his services.

Copenhagen win race

Limassol were among those keen to keep him, but Copenhagen eventually won the race for his signature. Although Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was open to having Maseko back in his squad, the speedy attacker was determined to pursue another opportunity in Europe.

With Copenhagen now closing in on his signature, Maseko appears set to begin the next chapter of his career in Denmark.