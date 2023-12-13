Sundowns cruise past Spurs to make it 11 wins in a row

Downs will now face Pyramids FC in a Caf Champions League game in Cairo next Tuesday.

Sipho Mbule of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match against Cape Town Spurs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns cruised past Cape Town Spurs with a 3-0 victory in a DStv Premiership encounter on Wednesday night at Loftus Versfeld.



The Brazilians stretched their run to 11 consecutive wins in the league and in the process opened an eight-point lead at the top of the log standings.

Sipho Mbule, Grant Kekana and Peter Shalulile were on target for the home team in what was a show of force by Sundowns who could afford to rest all of their big names for the game.

Rulani Mokwena made 10 changes to the team that was held to a goalless draw by Pyramids FC last Sunday. Only Kekana retained his place in the starting XI as the coach gave some of his star performers a rest to ease the workload of their grueling schedule.

The changes had the desired effect. The team looked fresher and ran rings around the Urban Warriors who have now lost 13 of their opening 14 league matches.

The defending champions were on cruise control for the entire game against the Capetonians who offered very little resistance in Tshwane.

The first half looked like a training session with sundowns effortlessly controlling the game and Spurs chasing shadows under the lights at Loftus.

Sundowns deservedly took the lead in the 23rd minute through Mbule who thundered in a venomous effort into the top corner to give Spurs ‘keeper Neil Boshoff no chance.

Kekana doubled his side’s lead five minutes later after the visitors failed to clear their lines and the Bafana Bafana defender pounced to make it 2-0.

It could have been worse for Spurs had Masandawana been more clinical in front of goal. They were fortunate to head into the break trailing by only two goals.



Mbule should have had a brace in the opening 45 minutes but he was denied by the crossbar seven minutes before the interval.

Shalulile came off the bench to round off the scoring on the stroke of full time with a simple tap in at the far post.



Downs will now face Pyramids FC in a Caf Champions League game in Cairo next Tuesday while Spurs will have a full week to recover before visiting AmaZulu next Friday.