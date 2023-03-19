Pirates defender Sibisi expected a ‘tough’ clash against SuperSport

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It was not easy, but fighting hard in order to get a win against SuperSport United, especially at home, was important, says Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi.

Pirates had to give their all in their DStv Premiership clash against SuperSport in a fight for a second place finish on the log and they emerged as 1-0 winners at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

A late penalty in the tie scored by defender Tapelo Xoki earned Pirates three points, which was very crucial for the Sea Robber in the race for the runners-up position.

The Soweto giants, however, remain in third place on the league standings with 37 points, while SuperSport also stay put in second spot having collected 39 points with both sides having played 23 games.

“We knew it was not going to be easy, SuperSport is a great team, they are not there (in second place) by chance. We knew that we have to fight, especially since we were playing at home, we have to make this ground (Orlando Stadium) our fortress,” said Sibisi, who was named man-of-the-match after the game.

“It was not easy, especially since they were playing long balls and Bradly Grobler is good in the air and they also brought in Thamasanqa Gabuza and that didn’t make our job any easier. But, we fought and we knew that we have to keep a clean sheet because the guys upfront will get one (goal) for us.”

The victory against SuperSport was Bucs’s third win in a row in all competitions and Sibisi hopes that they continue winning until the end of the season.

“Our mentality was positive, we have a bunch of great players who have a great attitude. We are starting to get that winning mentality going and hopefuly it continues for the rest of the season.”