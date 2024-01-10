Chippa ropes in two former SuperSport coaches to take over from Mamilla

'The Club welcomes Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo,' read a statement.

Chippa United boss Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi has roped in two former SuperSport United coaches to replace Morgan Mamilla at the helm of the club ahead of the second round in the DStv Premiership.

Mpengesi has brought in Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September to Chippa, with the pair set to be co-coaches at the Port Elizabeth-based club.

Kopo and September will be looking to revive the Chilli Boys, with the going through some difficult times in the first round of the season.

Mamilla wasn’t able to get many positive results at the club, and they find themselves in the bottom half of the league standings, occupying 13th spot after playing 16 matches and only collecting 18 points.

In trying to change their fortunes, Mamilla has now been redeployed to a technical director position at the Chilli Boys, with Kopo and September immediately taking over the reins at the team.

“In a strategic move to bolster our club’s vision and future, our current head coach, who has admirably led the team for 16 games and secured 18 points, will be transitioning into the role of Technical Director for the remainder of the season,” read a statement from the Chilli Boys.

“This change allows us to leverage his extensive experience and knowledge in a role that is crucial for the club’s long-term strategy and success. The Club welcomes Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo, both highly respected figures in the football community, as our new co-coaches.”

Kopo joins Chippa having spent the last three years coaching Motsepe Foundation Championship side Pretoria Callies.

He has also also served on international stage as Bafana Bafana assistant coach and South Africa Under-23 coach.

September’s youth development prowess

Meanwhile, September has been coaching the SuperSport reserves, where he has been able to develop youngsters like Shandre Campbell, Aphiwe Baliti and Thapelo Maseko, who has since left Matsatsantsa to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

Coaching Chippa will be a huge test for both Kopo and September, especially with a chairman who expects quick results and is not afraid to fire coaches.