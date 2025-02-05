Pirates edge Sekhukhune to keep pressure on Sundowns

Orlando Pirates kept the pressure on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in a Betway...

Makhehleni Makhaula of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates kept the pressure on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in a Betway Premiership clash at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

Following the narrow victory, the Buccaneers remained second six points behind the Brazilians, who beat SuperSport United 3-0 in the Tshwane derby.



Jose Riveiro made one forced change to the Pirates starting line-up that did battle against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby last Saturday with Paseka Mako coming in for the injured Mohau Nkota. Mako played at left-back with Hotto moving up field on the right wing.

Hotto made an immediate impact in his new position by giving the Buccaneers the lead in as early as the fifth minute with a well-taken free kick following a foul on him by Pogiso Mahlangu.

Relebohile Mofokeng then came close to doubling Pirates’ lead in the 13th minute when he whizzled his way past several Sekhukhune defenders before unleashing a powerful shot towards goal, but Badra Sangare made a save.

Pirates were forced to make a change in the 18th minute when Thabiso Sesane failed to recover from his injury and was replaced by Thapelo Xoki.

Babina Noko were presented with a chance to test Sipho Chaine through a free kick in a promising position in the 23rd minute, but Sipho Mbule shot wide of the goal.

Ten minutes later Keletso Makgalwa tried his luck from long range, but Chaine was well-positioned to make a routine save as Sekhukhune took control of the game towards the end of the first half.

Pirates, however, hung on to their slender lead until the half-time break.

It took the visitors only minutes to double their lead through Makhehlene Makhaula who headed home a perfect pitch from Hotto.

Patrick Maswanganyi then failed to capitalise on a mistake at the back by Sangare in the 53rd minute. The goalkeeper tried to dribble Mofokeng, but was dispossessed by the youngster and the ball fell on the path of Maswanganyi who took a first time shot, but he missed the target.



Substitute and former Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo pulled one back for Sekhukhune in the 78th minute against the run of play after the Buccaneers failed to clear the danger.



Chaine then pulled off a point blank save to deny Chibuike Ohizu in the 83rd minute to make sure that Pirates take all the points on offer.