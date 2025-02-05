Ex-Pirates star Munetsi expresses delight after joining Wolves

"It's a dream come true for me," said the Zimbabwean international.

Having completed his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers from French side Stade de Reims, Marshall Munetsi says he can’t wait to get going as a Wolves player.



The 28-year-old former Orlando Pirates and Baroka FC midfielder, who has been plying his trade with the Ligue 1 side since 2019, completed his move to Wolves side on deadline.



“I’m delighted. It’s a dream come true for me. I’ve always wanted to be part of something big, and being part of Wolves is something that is very big for me, and is big for my family. It’s a team that I’ve also seen from afar, and the Premier League is the best place to be, so I’m delighted to join the family, to join the team,” Munetsi told the club website.

“I’m very excited. It’s probably going to be the first time I’ve had a big opportunity to be representing a bigger club. Nothing against Reims, but now you’re going to be playing in the Premier League, playing for Wolves. Also, we have a greater population in England for Zimbabweans, I think I will feel even more at home than what I was doing in France.”



Munetsi also revealed that he consulted former Reims teammate Emmanuel Agbadou and Zimbabwe Warriors’ teammate Tawanda Chirewa before making the move and he received positive feedback from them. Agbadou currently plays for Wolves, while Chirewa recently went to Huddersfield on loan from Wolves.

“Obviously, Tawanda messaged me as soon as he saw the news. He was so excited, so at least now he’s going to have his big brother there. So, it was very good. With Agba he did the same, because when he first came here, I was the one to welcome him. So, I think now it’s going to be his turn to welcome me.

“As Wolves have seen so far, what he provides for the team, the impact that he has, the energy, the strength, the physique, it’s something that you need in every top team. So, besides that, he’s also a very good friend of mine. We’ve been very good friends for the past three years. So, I’m also looking forward to that,” commented Munetsi.



Munetsi started his professional career at Blue Rangers FC in Zimbabwe before moving to South Africa in 2015 to join FC Cape Town.



A year later he joined Orlando Pirates before moving to France to join Reims in 2019.



The Zimbabwean international also spent some time at Baroka on loan from Pirates between 2016 and 2017.