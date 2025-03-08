Sundowns vs Sekhukhune Nedbank Cup clash postponed

The PSL says it will investigate the matter fully to establish how this situation arose.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the postponement of Saturday’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United.



In a statement, the League revealed that it was forced to postpone the clash due to a double-booking by Lucas Moripe Stadium.



ALSO READ: Sekhukhune axe Seema, Tinkler set to take over



This comes after the PSL found out on Friday that the stadium will host a FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria at 3pm.



“As supporters, fans and all stakeholders of professional football are aware, Lucas Moripe Stadium was selected as the venue for tomorrow evening’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United,” read the PSL statement.

“The stadium was secured in terms of a detailed agreement (the stadium agreement) affording the league exclusive control of the venue prior to and on match day and all arrangements were in place for the match.

“Unfortunately, the PSL learnt today (Friday) of social media reports that the stadium had seen fit to accept a booking for an under-17 Fifa Women’s World Cup Qualifier scheduled to kick off at 3pm.

“The PSL raised the issue urgently including demanding confirmation that the stadium agreement would be complied with failing which the league would have to accept that it had been repudiated. No such confirmation has been forthcoming.

“Quite apart from the requirements of the stadium agreement, and the league policies, the Nedbank Cup rules regulating access to the stadium by the participating teams cannot accommodate two matches at the stadium within an envisaged time frame.

“More importantly, all of the safety arrangements for the match including categorisation in terms of SASREA, event safety and security meetings, engagements with SAPS, and implementation of the league’s safety and security manual proceeded in accordance with the stadium agreement.

“No planning was done on the basis of another event on the day of the match. It would consequently be reckless for the league to proceed with the match and in so doing put at risk the safety and security of Nedbank, the participants, Safa match officials, the public, and the league staff.



ALSO READ: Pirates looking to go all the way in the Nedbank Cup

“The League will investigate the matter fully to establish how this situation arose. Unfortunately, under these circumstances the league has been left with no option but to cancel the stadium agreement and postpone tomorrow’s (Saturday) match.

“The PSL extends an apology to all stakeholders of the beautiful game who were preparing to watch the quarterfinal tomorrow. The League will deal responsibly with the rescheduling of the match in compliance with the law and the league compliance manual and the public will be kept informed.”